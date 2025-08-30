Did India Admit That Pakistan Damaged Its S-400 Air Defence Missile System? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Pro-Pakistan Social Media Claim

Mumbai, August 30: Social media posts claiming that Pakistan destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system are false, the Indian government has clarified. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Saturday, August 30, said that the claims are baseless and urged people not to fall for misinformation.

The PIB issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, dismissing the viral posts. “Some pro-Pakistan social media handles are circulating claims that India admits its S-400 being damaged by Pakistan. Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are false & baseless,” it said, using the hashtag #PIBFactCheck. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Praise Pakistan Army and Admit Its Supremacy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Digitally Manipulated Video Circulated to Spread Fake News.

Fact Check: No, Pakistan Has Not Damaged Indian S-400 Missile System

🚨 Indian S-400 damaged by Pakistan? Some pro-Pakistan social media handles are circulating claims that India admits its S-400 being damaged by Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ❌ Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are false & baseless. ⚠️The image being… pic.twitter.com/UhHA1u1fR2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 30, 2025

Did India Admit That Pakistan Damaged Its S-400 Air Defence Missile System?

The clarification came after multiple users shared unverified videos and graphics suggesting that the Indian military’s defence system had been damaged in a cross-border incident. This is not the first time in recent days that the PIB Fact Check team has flagged misinformation linked to India-Pakistan tensions.

PIB Fact Check Warns Against Deepfake Video of India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan

According to PIB, some pro-Pakistani accounts have shared a doctored video of India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan. The doctored clip shows him praising Pakistan’s military, suggesting that their army is “far superior and advanced.” This is a deepfake-generated video. Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor Statement.

PIB clarifies that General Chauhan has never made such a statement. This video is a result of deepfake technology, created to spread misinformation. PIB urges you to always cross-check information from official sources before believing it and passing it on to others. PIB also shared the link to the original, unedited speech on YouTube, so viewers can see the authentic version themselves.

Fact check

Claim : India admits its S-400 air defence missile system being damaged by Pakistan. Conclusion : Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are fake. Full of Trash Clean

