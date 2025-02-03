During a raid in Tulkarm on February 2, an Israeli army truck was caught on camera deliberately crushing a Palestinian vegetable cart. The viral video shows the armoured vehicle swerving towards the cart and running over it while troops stormed the area. Local reports claim the incident was part of a wider crackdown on Palestinian vendors and businesses. Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the incident. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Bodies of 2 Israeli Hostages Recovered by Soldiers in Gaza, Defence Minister Says.

Israeli Army Truck Crushes Palestinian Vegetable Cart in Tulkarm Raid

Watch | Israeli occupation forces deliberately crashed their armored vehicle into Palestinian vegetable stalls in Tulkarm while storming the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/dYiEKkqha0 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 3, 2025

