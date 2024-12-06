An electrical box exploded under a sidewalk in Lima on December 5, injuring a passing woman. The explosion, attributed to potential cable maintenance issues causing a power overload, was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the metal cover hitting the woman, who partially fell into the box before being rescued by a military officer patrolling the area. The victim is reportedly in stable condition. Plus Energia, the energy company, denied responsibility for the incident. Brazil Shocker: Refused Alcohol, Woman Ploughs Car Into Liquor Store Crushing 2 Employees; Video Surfaces.

Electrical Box Explosion in Lima Injures Woman

🔴#GacetaPeruTV | PARAMEDICOS DE COMAS AUXILIAN A MUJER DE EXPLOSION ELECTRICA Una sobrecarga eléctrica explota y deja herida a una mujer de nombre Marilú Taype, quien resultó herida producto de una explosión por un corte circuito subterráneo en la Av. Tupac Amaru y Jr.Puno. pic.twitter.com/1U5GuOAJ3U — Gaceta Perú TV (@GacetaPeruTv) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)