A dispute over alcohol turned violent when 21-year-old Samia Sa ploughed her car into a liquor store in Tocantins, Brazil. Sá lost her temper after being refused an individual drink from a package, leading to a fight with employees. Footage shows Sa hitting a bystander and another car before driving through the store, injuring two workers and destroying cashier counters. She then charged at employees before attempting to flee. Workers restrained her until police arrived. Sa was arrested and charged with attempted murder with direct and eventual intent. Thailand Shocker: Chinese Man With Sexual Fetish Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old University Student in Bangkok, Records Video of Sex Assault; Arrested After Sting Operation.

Brazilian Woman Rams Car into Liquor Store After Dispute

