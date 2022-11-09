Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the micro-blogging site will do lots of dumb things in coming months. The Twitter CEO in a tweet said that "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t." In a bid to make Twitter profitable, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will charge USD 8 per month for its blue badge subscription. He also announced that Twitter will roll out gray official badge for prominent accounts and public figures. Also Read | Twitter To Roll Out Gray ‘Official’ Badge for Prominent Accounts, Public Figures.

Elon Musk Says ‘Twitter Will Do Lots of Dumb Things in Coming Months'

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

