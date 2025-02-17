Pope Francis’ treatment for a respiratory tract infection has been modified due to a “complex clinical situation,” the Vatican announced Monday. Recent tests revealed a polymicrobial infection, requiring an extended hospital stay at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old pontiff, hospitalised since Friday, has been battling the infection for over a week. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed Francis is “in good spirits” but did not specify whether the infection is bacterial or viral. The pope’s doctors have advised complete rest, preventing him from delivering his weekly Sunday prayer or leading a Jubilee Year mass for artists. Further updates on his condition are expected later. Pope Francis Is Stable, Followed Mass on Television As He Recovers From Respiratory Infection, Says Vatican.

Pope Francis Health Update

