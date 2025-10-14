The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, October 13, 2025, have been announced on the official Powerball website at powerball.com. Players needed to match five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball to win. The winning numbers for Monday's lucky draw are 14-52-64-32-13, Powerball: 12, and Power Play: 2X. The jackpot for this draw is now estimated at USD 257.6 million, but so far, no winner has been declared. Powerball draws are held at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, keeping excitement high among participants. This means the next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 15. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. Participants can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot will continue to grow until a lucky winner claims the prize. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, October 11, 2025: Who Won the USD 244 Million Powerball Jackpot?

