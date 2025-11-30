The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, November 29, 2025, have been published on the official website of Powerball at powerball.com. They are 30, 19, 32, 59, 22 Powerball: 01 and Power Play: 2X. Wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 719 million, then the answer is no one. So far, no winner has been announced for the Powerball jackpot. It must be noted that Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, December 1. Powerball lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. It is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL). The Powerball lottery requires participants to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lottery players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot prize of the Powerball lottery continues to grow until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Wednesday, November 26, 2025: Who Won the USD 681 Million Powerball Jackpot?

