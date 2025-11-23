The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, November 22, 2025, are out on the official website, powerball.com. They are 69, 32, 36, 51, 28 Powerball: 02 with Power Play: 2X. In case you're wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, now estimated at USD 629 million then the answer is no one. So far, no winner has been announced for the Powerball jackpot. It is worth noting that Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday, November 24. Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL). Lottery participants have to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot prize of the Powerball lottery continues to rise until a winner is declared.

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Saturday, November 22, 2025

