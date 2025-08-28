The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, August 27, 2025, are out on the official website powerball.com. They are 09-12-22-61-41, Powerball: 25 and Power Play: 4X. Wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, whose price stands at an estimated USD 777 million? So far, no winner has been announced for the Powerball jackpot. Powerball lottery players must note that the Powerball draw takes place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, August 30. Powerball lottery, which is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), is one of the most popular lotteries in the US. The Powerball lottery requires participants to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Participants win a prize by matching one of the nine ways to win. That said, lottery players can win Powerball's jackpot prize by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. The prize of the Powerball jackpot continues to grow until it is won. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 23, 2025: Who Won the USD 700 Million Powerball Jackpot?

