The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, August 23, 2025, are now available to check at the official website powerball.com. The winning numbers are 34-14-11-47-51, Powerball: 18 and Power Play: 2X. Do you want to know who won the Powerball jackpot, standing at an estimated USD 700 million? If yes, the answer is no; a winner has not been announced so far. The next drawing will take place on Monday, August 25. Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. Participants choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. They get a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. One can win the Powerball jackpot by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. The Powerball jackpot rises until a winner is declared. Powerball Winning Numbers for Wednesday, August 20, 2025: Who Won the USD 643 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Saturday, August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)