According to authorities, on Thursday, December 7, a 14-year-old girl opened fire at a school in Bryansk, Russia, killing one of her classmates and injuring five others before taking her own life. "According to preliminary investigation data, a 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, from which she fired shots at her classmates", news agency Reuters quoted a statement by Russia's Investigative Committee in the matter. While the injured were taken to the medical facility for treatment, several video of the incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. Russia School Shooting: Gunman Kills 13 People Including Seven Students in Deadly Attack in Izhevsk.

Girl Student Opens Fire at School in Russia

BREAKING: Mass shooting at a school in Bryansk city of Russia, two dead, four injured. Shooter killed herself. pic.twitter.com/6PTzyFh7O5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 7, 2023

🔴 BREAKING || 🇷🇺 SCHOOL SHOOTING IN BRYANSK, 5 WOUNDED AND TWO DEAD INCLUDING SHOOTER More footage from School No 5 in the Russian city of Bryansk, where a female year-8 student brought her father's shotgun into the school, shot 6 fellow students and then took her own life. pic.twitter.com/oaaViSNTmn — Bloomberg Whistleblower (@bloombergblower) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)