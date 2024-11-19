The possibility of World War 3 is looming over the world after Russia claimed that Ukraine attacked it using US-made missiles. Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the attack and said that Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMs missiles at Russia's Bryansk region. The defence ministry also said that its military shot down five of them and damaged one more missile. Amid all of this, is it also learned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed a decree, thereby allowing broader criteria for the use of nuclear weapons. After Ukraine's attack, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, issued a World War 3 warning. "Russia's new nuclear doctrine means NATO missiles fired against our country could be deemed an attack by the bloc on Russia. Russia could retaliate with WMD against Kiev and key NATO facilities, wherever they're located. That means World War III," his post read. Russia Says Ukraine Fired 6 US-Made ATACMs at Bryansk Region After Joe Biden Lifts Restrictions on Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine, No Damage Reported.

Ukraine Attacked Us With US Missiles, Says Russia

BREAKING: Russia says Ukraine attacked it using U.S.-made missiles, signals it's ready for nuclear response — CNBC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 19, 2024

Vladimir Putin Signs Decree for Use of Nuclear Weapons

BREAKING: Putin signs decree allowing broader criteria for the use of nuclear weapons. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 19, 2024

That Means World War III, Says Dmitry Medvedev

Russia's new nuclear doctrine means NATO missiles fired against our country could be deemed an attack by the bloc on Russia. Russia could retaliate with WMD against Kiev and key NATO facilities, wherever they're located. That means World War III. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) November 19, 2024

