Amid growing threats of World War III, Russia has begun mass-producing mobile-resistant bomb shelters designed to withstand nuclear blasts after it threatened to use nuclear bombs in war with Ukraine. According to a NY Post report, the KUB-M shelters are designed to protect up to 54 people for up to 48 hours against the effects of a nuclear blast, radiation, and conventional explosions. The move follows increased warnings from Russia, including a statement from Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who indicated that NATO missile strikes could trigger a nuclear retaliation, potentially escalating the conflict into a global war. This development comes after Ukraine's recent missile attack on Russia's Bryansk region, which led to concerns over further military escalation. The shelters also offer protection from falling debris, chemicals, and fires, highlighting the growing fears of an all-out war. World War 3 Imminent? Nuclear War Risks Loom As Vladimir Putin Updates Nuclear Doctrine, Russia Warns Use of Nukes After Ukraine Allegedly Fires 6 US-Made ATACMs at Bryansk Region.

Russia Builds Mobile Bomb Shelters Amid WWIII Fears

JUST IN - Russia starts building nuclear-resistant bomb shelters amid ramped-up threats of WWIII, NY Post reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 19, 2024

