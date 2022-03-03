Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted the director of the Grevin Museum in Paris to remove the wax statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don't want to represent Putin today," the director of the museum said. He added that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky might be a contender for the spot in the museum.

Watch Video:

VIDEO: Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts director of the Grevin Museum in Paris to remove the statue. "We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don't want to represent Putin today" pic.twitter.com/vaN3kOPPzP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)