The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, recently approved a law that would ban sex change surgery and the adoption of children by transgender people within the country. The law prohibits gender reassignment surgery and hormonal treatment, with the exception being for cases of "congenital physiological deviations." Furthermore, persons who have undergone a gender transition abroad are currently ineligible to obtain Russian documents that reflect their correct gender identity, the report said. Crackdown on LGBTQ Rights in Russia? Duma Passes Bill Banning Sex Change, Adoption by Transgender People.

Sex Change Ban in Russia:

