Mumbai, July 16: As part of President Vladimir Putin's campaign against LGBTQ+ rights, the lower house of parliament in Russia has adopted a comprehensive constitutional law that would outlaw legally or medically altering a person's gender.

Russians would no longer be able to legally change their gender on official identification documents, as it has been possible since 1997. The practice of "performing medical interventions designed to change the sex of a person" by healthcare professionals, such as surgery and hormone therapy prescriptions, would be prohibited. Russian Duma Approves Bill Banning Gender Reassignment.

Deputies from the State Duma added clauses to the measure in its second reading, which was adopted on Thursday. These clauses prohibit transgender persons from adopting or fostering children and declare their marriages null and void if one of the partners later changes their gender.

The bill's eventual passing into law is all but assured thanks to the Duma's approval. Doctors and transgender rights activists have expressed concern that the prohibition will result in a clandestine market for hormone replacement therapy and a rise in suicide attempts among young people who lack access to healthcare.

The prohibition is the most recent development in Russia's repression of homosexual and transgender people's rights. Putin has stated time and time again that the acceptance of LGBTQ+ lifestyles in the west is a sign of moral deterioration and that they are in opposition to traditional Russian values. Russian Lawmakers Vote to Ban Gender Reassignment Surgery.

Putin approved a bill last December that tightened regulations on the spread of "LGBT propaganda," basically outlawing all public depictions of LGBTQ life in print, film, television, literature, and advertising.

