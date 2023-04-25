The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan had occupied a central public laboratory holding samples of diseases, including polio and measles. The top health body fears that this development has created an "extremely, extremely dangerous" situation. Sudan Crisis: Warring Factions Agree to 72-Hour Ceasefire Amid Intense Evacuations.

'Huge Biological Risk':

BREAKING 🚨 ‘Huge biological risk’ after Sudan fighters occupy lab: WHO READ: https://t.co/XqOLLz9Z2I pic.twitter.com/079JLFucdz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 25, 2023

