Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq narrowly escaped a suicide attack in Balochistan’s Zhob. One JI worker reportedly died, while 5-7 people were injured. Haq had arrived in Zhob to address a political rally. JI spokesperson Qasier Sharif said as Haq was entering the city in convoy, a suicide bomber blew himself up. According to the reports, the bomb vest did not fully explode, leaving the suicide bomber severely injured. Moment When Imran Khan Was Arrested: Videos of Former Pakistan PM's Arrest From Outside Islamabad High Court Surface Online.

JI Chief Sirajul Haq Escapes Suicide Bombing Incident:

Footage of the suicide attack on JI chief Siraj Ul Haq in Zhob. One JI worker has died while 5-7 people are injured. pic.twitter.com/djmsHNGlz6 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 19, 2023

