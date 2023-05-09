Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI Leader Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday from outside the Islamabad High Court. The news was also confirmed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Cheema. In his post, Cheema said, "They are torturing Imran Khan right now, they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib." Meanwhile, pictures and videos of Imran Khan being arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court have also gone viral on social media. Imran Khan Arrested! Former Pakistan PM & PTI Chief Imran Khan Arrested From Islamabad High Court by Rangers.

First Visuals of Imran Khan's Arrest

First visuals of Imran Khan’s arrest from outside Islamabad High Court in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/x9mb4BdRqG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 9, 2023

