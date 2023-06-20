UK billionaire Hamish Harding has reportedly disappeared during a deep-sea expedition exploring the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean. Harding, an adventurer and entrepreneur, was onboard the tourist submersible when it went missing. Search operation is on to find the missing submarine. Authorities are unable to confirm the number of tourists onboard the submarine that went missing during the expedition. Titanic Tourist Submarine Goes Missing! Submersible Taking Tourists to See Wreckage of Titanic Disappears in Atlantic Ocean, Search Operation Launched (Watch Video).

UK billionaire Hamish Harding Missing

British businessman Hamish Harding Among Missing in Titanic Tourist Submarine Disappearance

British businessman Hamish Harding among the 5 missing in Titanic tourist submarine disappearance https://t.co/wtpk5yo0f3 pic.twitter.com/HyYw5IHvFL — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2023

