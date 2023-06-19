A Titanic tourist submarine has reportedly gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, thereby leading to a search and rescue mission. According to a report in the BBC, the submarine, which was reportedly used to take people to view the wreck of the iconic ship Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean. The Boston Coastguard on Monday said that a search and rescue operation to find the submarine is underway. Meanwhile, authorities were unable to confirm how many people were on board the submarine when it went missing. Rare Footage of Titanic Wreckage Shot in 1986 Released.

Titanic Tourist Sub Goes Missing in Atlantic Ocean

Titanic tourist sub goes missing in Atlantic Ocean, sparking search and rescue mission https://t.co/PsPMj5dyk1 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 19, 2023

Commercial Submarine Goes Missing

BREAKING: A commercial submarine has gone missing near the site of wreck of the Titanic, Sky News understands Full story: https://t.co/Y0OnY1BGIR 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/nWt3GlhyDp — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 19, 2023

Submersible With Tourists Goes Missing

BREAKING 🚨 Submersible used to take tourists to view wreck of Titanic goes missing in Atlantic Ocean, sparking search and rescue mission - BBC pic.twitter.com/b8yZe2EsIw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 19, 2023

