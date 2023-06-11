A heartbreaking incident unfolded on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York, as an 11-year-old child lost consciousness and subsequently died onboard. Despite the prompt response of medical services after the flight made an emergency landing in Budapest, the child could not be revived. The Airport Medical Service rushed to the scene, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. IndiGo Passenger Dies of Heart Attack Onboard Bangkok-Mumbai Flight, Second Such Incident in Past Two Days.

11-Year-Old Child Dies After Losing Consciousness Onboard Turkish Airlines Istanbul-New York Flight

An 11-year-old child died aftteer losing consciousness on board a Turkish Airlines flight en route to New York from Istanbul, with medical services unable to resuscitate the child after the plane made an emergency landing in Budapest. The Airport Medical Service was scrambled to… — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)