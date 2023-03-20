Mumbai, March 20: An IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai diverted to Myanmar due to the medical emergency after a passenger on board suffered a heart attack and passed away. The flight took off from Yangon about five hours later. The incident took place on Sunday.

TOI quoted a flyer as saying that the IndiGo flight 6E-57 had to be diverted after the passenger suffered a heart attack less than an hour after the flight took off from Bangkok at 4pm, local time. He said that the passenger died and the flight was diverted to an airport in Myanmar. IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport in Pakistan Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Dies.

This is the second medical emergency diversion in the past two days. On Friday, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur after one of the passengers onboard had a medical emergency. The passenger was unconscious on the flight and was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance but unfortunately did not survive. IndiGo Flight Passenger Falls Sick Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing at Indore Airport.

Just a week ago a Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi because of a medical emergency. The emergency landing was made to save the passenger, Abdullah, a Nigerian national who was around 60 years old.

The ill passenger was provided medical assistance at the airport, where he was declared dead. Following this, the flight was parked for around 5 hours at the Jinnah International Airport and then was allowed to take off for its return to Delhi.

