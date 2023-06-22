A rare occurrence was caught on camera as twin tornadoes ripped through fields in Washington County in Colorado, US. Storm chaser Tony Laubach captured the video of the twin tornado. The clip of two tornadoes passing side-by-side has gone viral on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, a series of slow-moving storms lingered over Washington County and sections of Logan and Morgan Counties, prompting the issuance of tornado warnings that lasted for several hours. Tornado Hits Texas Videos: Violent Storm Rips Through Matador Town; Three Dead, Dozen of Building Damaged.

Twin Tornadoes Caught on Camera in US:

Remarkable. 😧 AccuWeather's @TonyLaubach captured this incredible video of side-by-side tornadoes forming in Washington County, Colorado, this afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/8IqaiCQIkW — AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 21, 2023

Side-by-Side Tornadoes

Twin tornadoes in Washington County, Colorado.pic.twitter.com/V7XSwPR5Zc — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 22, 2023

