Twitter on Wednesday suspended account of Dr. Robert Malone. The US based virologist and immunologist claims to be the inventor of mRNA technology. Dr. Robert Malone had shared a video on the social media platform claiming that COVID-19 vaccine is not safe for children. In the video, shared by Dr Malone, he said that mRNA vaccines force kids to produce harmful spike proteins and may result in permanent damage to child's critical organs. Due to his misleading information related to mRNA technology he is also called vaccine skeptic.

JUST IN - Twitter has suspended the account of Dr. Robert Malone. pic.twitter.com/m9ZwvtK0kk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 29, 2021

Dr. Robert Malone's Twitter Account Suspended

U.S. virologist and self-proclaimed inventor of mRNA technology Dr. Robert Malone has been suspended from Twitter. It's for your own "safety," of course. pic.twitter.com/N0fhN1j9ul — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) December 29, 2021

