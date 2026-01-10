Actor Daniel Stern, best known for portraying Marv in the Home Alone franchise, was issued a police citation in a prostitution-related case in California last month, according to a report by TMZ. Law enforcement officials in Ventura County told the outlet that Stern was ticketed on December 10 but was neither arrested nor booked. The incident reportedly occurred at a hotel in Camarillo, where police allege Stern attempted to solicit an escort. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the encounter or what prompted officers to issue the citation. As of now, there is no public record of additional charges or a scheduled court appearance. Since Stern was cited rather than arrested, the case will typically move through the legal process unless dismissed or resolved early. Stern has not issued any public statement regarding the allegation. Christmas 2025 Movies in Hollywood: From ‘Home Alone’, ‘A Christmas Carol’ to ‘Love Actually’, 5 Holiday Films to Watch on December 25 (Watch Videos).

‘Home Alone’ Actor Daniel Stern Ticketed in Prostitution-Related Case in California

'Home Alone' Star Daniel Stern caught by police for Soliciting Prostitution allegedly. (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/jzUc3r6xnJ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research

