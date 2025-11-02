A shocking knife attack erupted on a Huntingdon-bound train in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom, leaving multiple passengers injured and causing chaos on board late on November 1. According to officials, armed police rushed to the scene after reports of stabbings, stopping the train and arresting two suspects. Videos circulating online show flashing police lights, ambulances, and crowds gathered in panic near the station. Authorities confirmed that “a number of people” have been taken to the hospital, though the exact count remains unclear. The train, reportedly running from Doncaster to London’s King’s Cross Station, was evacuated as emergency responders secured the area. Both British Transport Police and Cambridgeshire Police have launched investigations into the violent incident. UK Stabbing: 2 Killed, Several Injured in Mass Stabbing Near Manchester Synagogue, Suspect Shot; Bomb Squad on Site (Watch Videos).

Multiple People Stabbed on Train in Cambridgeshire

MASS STABBING UK 🇬🇧 Multiple people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, two men arrested pic.twitter.com/Qdu3nppdXp — Culture War Intel (@CultureWar2020) November 1, 2025

Knife Attack on Huntingdon-Bound Train Leaves Several Injured

🚨 Ten people stabbed on a train in Huntingdon. Possible terror attack. Britain is on the brink. pic.twitter.com/8FuLRUjm4X — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Culture War Intel), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

