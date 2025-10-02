London, October 2: At least two people were killed and several others injured in a mass stabbing attack that took place near a synagogue in UK's Manchester city on Thursday, the local police authorities reported. Police said responding police officers shot dead a third person who was a "man believed to be the offender". In a statement, police said the suspect's death "cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person." The bomb disposal unit has reached the site of the incident, ABC News reported.

The local authorities confirmed that at least three more people were injured and "remain in a serious condition." The incident took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on Thursday, according to law enforcement. According to police, injuries were caused by vehicle and stab wounds. Police said that a member of the public told responding officers that he had seen a car being driven towards a crowd of the people. Police said firearms officers responded to the call. Manchester Stabbing: Man Stabs Multiple People Outside UK Synagogue, Assailant Shot by Police.

Terming it as a major incident, the police had given it a "PLATO" designation, a law enforcement shorthand implying that incident was being treated as a potential marauding terrorist attack, the ABC News reported. The incident happened on Yom Kippur, regarded as the holiest day of the year in Jewish calendar. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he is "appalled" by the attack and announced that he will chair a COBRA (government emergency committee) meeting after he returns to London.

Starmer said that the incident happening on Yom Kippur "makes it all the more horrific." He expressed sympathies with the loved ones of those affected and expressed gratitude to the emergency services and the first responders. "I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders," Starmer posted on X. Marseille Stabbing: Man Shouting 'Allah Akbar' Stabs Multiple People in France, Gets Killed by Police; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Greater Manchester Police Officers Shot the Suspect

🇬🇧 #UK: A man carried out an attack this morning in Crumpsall, Manchester, ramming his car into worshippers outside a synagogue before stabbing several people. Greater Manchester Police officers shot the suspect minutes after the attack began. Four people were injured by both… pic.twitter.com/ZA5dYSVUl7 — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) October 2, 2025

Speaking to reporters before returning to the UK, Starmer said, "The attack in Manchester this morning is absolutely shocking, and all of our thoughts are with those affected. I am on my way back to London. When I arrive, I will chair an emergency Cobra meeting. I’m already able to say that additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country, and we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe."

