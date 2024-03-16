A United Airlines Boeing 737 flight that departed from San Francisco International Airport on Friday morning lost a panel, which was discovered after it apparently made an emergency landing in Oregon, according to reports. Officials said that the missing panel has not been found. At this time, it is unknown how the panel fell off the plane. No damage to the plane was reported, and normal airport operations resumed. According to the airline, there were 139 passengers and six crew members on board. American Airlines Boeing 777 Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Los Angeles Airport Following ‘Mechanical Problem’.

United Airlines Flight Loses Panel Mid-Flight

BREAKING: United Airlines Boeing 737 has made an emergency landing in Oregon after it lost a panel during its flight — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 15, 2024

