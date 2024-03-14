A Boeing 777 was compelled to execute an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport due to a potential mechanical issue. While there were some reports of a tire blowout, American Airlines officials confirmed that AA Flight 345, inbound from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, landed safely at LAX around 8:45 p.m on Wednesday. The pilot had reported a possible mechanical issue prior to landing. Post-landing, the aircraft was able to taxi on the runway, and all passengers disembarked at the jet bridge without incident. According to an airline spokesperson, there were no reported injuries to either passengers or crew. Titan Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Crew Discovers Missing Windows in Airplane Post Take Off, Here’s What Investigation Revealed.

American Airlines Emergency Landing

JUST IN - American Airlines Boeing 777 is forced to make an emergency landing at LAX after a "mechanical problem" — Daily Mail — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 14, 2024

