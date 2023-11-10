Former President Donald Trump said he would consider Tucker Carlson a potential Vice President candidate in the US Presidential Election 2024. Donald Trump was speaking at the podcast episode of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “I like Tucker a lot; I guess I would. I think I’d say I would because he’s got great common sense,” Trump said. US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Says He Will Reinstate Travel Ban on People From Predominantly Muslim Nations If Elected.

Donald Trump Says He Would Consider Tucker Carlson As VP

WATCH: Donald Trump says he would consider Tucker Carlson as his Vice President pic.twitter.com/5VTdSEqAS4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 10, 2023

