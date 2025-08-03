A Berkeley County sheriff’s deputy was revived with Narcan after collapsing from suspected fentanyl exposure during a traffic stop on Saturday, August 2, near Bethera and Mitchumtown roads in South Carolina's Bonneau. According to the incident report, deputies found a woman passed out in a locked SUV and, upon waking her, began a search. A female deputy found a plastic bag and a folded dollar bill, both containing unknown substances, hidden in the woman’s bra. Moments after handling the bill, the deputy called for Narcan and collapsed. Bodycam video footage shows a second deputy administering two doses of the opioid-reversal drug, which revived her. The substance in the bill, roughly 0.01 grams of brown powder, tested presumptive positive for fentanyl. US: Democrats and Advocates Slam President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on Homelessness.

Bodycam Footage Shows Berkeley County Deputy Collapsing From Suspected Fentanyl Exposure in South Carolina

NEW: Female South Carolina police officer collapses after an accidental fentanyl exposure during a search. New bodycam footage shows a Berkeley County deputy jumping into action to save the female deputy who suddenly collapsed. "A female deputy then searched the woman’s person… pic.twitter.com/rmobhomMhg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)