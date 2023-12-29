The United States (US) on Thursday said it shot down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthi rebels in the 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since October 19. There was no damage or reported injuries, U.S. Central Command said. Israel-Hamas War: Yemen's Houthis Vow to Target Any Israel-Bound Ship in Red Sea Regardless of Ownership.

US Shoots Down Drone in Red Sea

BREAKING: US military says it shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Red Sea that 'were fired by the Houthis' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 29, 2023

