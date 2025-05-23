In a significant setback for Harvard University, the Trump administration has reportedly revoked the Ivy League school's ability to enrol international students, citing noncompliance with a federal records request. As per a report by The New York Times, the Department of Homeland Security informed Harvard University of its decision in a letter signed by Secretary Kristi Noem. This move targets a vital source of revenue for Harvard, which hosts about 6,800 international students, nearly 27% of its student body. The Department of Homeland Security warned that existing international students must transfer or risk losing their legal status. Harvard is expected to mount a legal challenge, as it previously sued the administration over attempts to alter its curriculum and admissions policies. Harvard University Sues Trump Administration Over Constant Threats To Freeze Funding of More Than USD 2.2 Billion.

Trump Administration Revokes Harvard University's Right to Enrol International Students, Says Report

Breaking News: The Trump administration halted Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, a major escalation in its battle with the school. https://t.co/ncsGwrDK0M — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)