Loud explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard across parts of Caracas around 2:00 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday, January 3, according to AP. The reports of strikes in Venezuela come amid heightened tensions with the US. The blasts continued for at least 15 minutes, though their source and exact location were unclear. The incident comes as US President Donald Trump, who has deployed a Navy task force to the Caribbean, has raised the prospect of ground strikes against Venezuela. Earlier this week, Trump said the United States had struck and destroyed a docking area used by alleged Venezuelan drug boats, declining to say whether the operation was carried out by the military or the CIA, and describing the target only as being “along the shore.” US Imposes New Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Sector.

Explosions Heard in Venezuela Amid US Tensions

BREAKING 🚨🚨 Multiple explosions and aircraft sounds reported in Venezuela’s Caracas pic.twitter.com/olk3xHYtlj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 3, 2026

Loud Explosions, Low-Flying Aircraft Heard in Venezuela's Caracas

NOW - U.S. CH-47 helicopters seen flying over Caracas, Venezuela, after explosions, reports. pic.twitter.com/HFtXlXTGXr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

