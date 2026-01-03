Venezuela President Maduro on January 3 declared a national emergency and called for a "mobilisation" of the population after several explosions were heard in the capital city Caracas amid tensions with the US. News agency AFP reported that multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the city of Caracas. "Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," Maduro's government said. Venezuela: Several Large Explosions Heard in Caracas Amid Tensions With US (Watch Videos).

Venezuela Declares State of Emergency After Alleged US 'Attack'

BREAKING: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declares state of emergency, calls on people to mobilize to "defeat this imperialist aggression" — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AFP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

