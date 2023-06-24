Multiple news reports suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin has left Russia amid the fight between the Wagner Group and Russian Military. However, the Kremlin has busted these reports saying that Putin is still working in the capital. The development comes after several reports claimed that one of Russia's presidential planes left Moscow. Amid all of this, a Wagner-linked Telegram account has said that the 'civil war has officially begun' in Russia. The development came after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in an audio message on his Telegram channel said, "Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland." Civil War in Russia? Wagner Group-Linked Telegram Account Says, 'Civil War Has Officially Begun'.

Has Vladimir Putin Fled Russia?

BREAKING: One of Russia's presidential planes has left Moscow, as Kremlin says Putin is still working in the capital. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

Putin Is Still Working in the Capital

