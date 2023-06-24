A Wagner-linked Telegram account said that the 'civil war has officially begun' in Russia. The development comes after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in an audio message on his Telegram channel said, "Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland." The Wagner chief also said that his fighters would not turn themselves in at the request of Vladimir Putin, saying "We do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy." Meanwhile, the Russian President has called the rebellion by the Wagner Group a "stab in the back" of countries military. Vladimir Putin Says Wagner Group Rebellion Is ‘Stab in the Back’ of Russian Military, Vows Punishment for 'Treason'.

'Civil War Has Officially Begun'

BREAKING: Wagner-linked Telegram account says the 'civil war has officially begun'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

