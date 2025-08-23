Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted again on Friday, August 22, spewing fountains of lava nearly 100 feet into the air in its 31st outburst since December 2024. The eruption began with spattering from a northern vent before lava overflowed onto the crater floor and surged into towering arcs by afternoon. Officials confirmed the activity is confined to the summit with no homes at risk, though visitors to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park witnessed the fiery spectacle up close. Video os the eruption surfaced on social media, showing park visitors gathering to see the eruption as the volcano spewed lava. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia: 24 Flights Cancelled As Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Spews Ash 18 Kilometres Into Sky, Videos Surface.

Volcano Erupts in Hawaii:

Kilauea Marks 31st Outburst Since December 2024

WATCH: Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruptions, shooting lava 100 feet into the air pic.twitter.com/31XhCLUZtk — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 23, 2025

