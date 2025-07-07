Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia erupted violently on July 7, sending a massive ash plume 18 kilometres into the sky and prompting the cancellation of at least 24 flights, including routes to Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. The eruption, which lasted over six minutes, was accompanied by explosive sounds and hot clouds that travelled up to 5 kilometres. Though Bali’s airspace remains open, several airlines like Jetstar, AirAsia, and Virgin Australia grounded flights as a precaution. Authorities warned of potential lahar floods and advised residents to maintain a six-kilometre safety radius. The volcano, located on Flores Island, has shown heightened activity in recent weeks. No casualties have been reported so far. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia Video: Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Spews Ash 11 Kilometres High Into Sky After Eruption.

#BREAKING Volcanic Eruption: Lewotobi Laki-Laki Click on video and sound up 🔊 On July 7, 2025, at 11:05 AM (Indonesia time), the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano, located in Southeast Nusa Tenggara, erupted. The eruption produced an ash column reaching 18,000 meters above the… pic.twitter.com/vyym7I0rO1 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 7, 2025

AVISO 🌋 ¡Poderosa erupción del Monte #Lewotobi Laki-laki en la Isla de Flores #Indonesia 🇮🇩 Hoy 7 de julio a las 11:05 hrs locales. Con alta y densa columna de cenizas a 18,000 m de altura sobre el cráter! Noticia en desarrollo #volcano #eruption Vía @RenderNature pic.twitter.com/vpLZLZp6dY — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) July 7, 2025

