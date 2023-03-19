Many people died after a strong earthquake hit southern Ecuador on Saturday afternoon. A video has emerged which shows the exact moment the 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Ecuador. The set of a live news program started shaking as one anchor can be heard asking his colleagues to maintain calmness and not panic. The attendees can be seen leaving the broadcast. Earthquake in Ecuador and Peru: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale Kills 14, Causes Widespread Damage (See Pics and Videos).

Earthquake in Ecuador

WATCH: Earthquake hits during live TV show in Ecuador pic.twitter.com/gKWzDpQdnF — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2023

