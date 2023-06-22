The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has declared Vienna, the capital of Austria, as the world's "most liveable city" for 2023 second time in a row. The EIU's list ranks 173 cities worldwide based on essential factors such as healthcare, education, stability, infrastructure, and the environment. Copenhagen reached the second spot on the list, while Sydney grabbed the fourth rank. England's capital London is on the 46th spot to be the most livable city in the world. World's Most Expensive Cities for Renting: Mumbai Has Highest Rent for 1-Bedroom Apartment in India, New York Tops Global List; Check Where Islamabad, London and Other Metros Stand.

World’s Most Livable Cities 2023 List:

World's most livable cities, 2023. 1. Vienna 🇦🇹 2. Copenhagen 🇩🇰 3. Melbourne 🇦🇺 4. Sydney 🇦🇺 5. Vancouver 🇨🇦 6. Zurich 🇨🇭 7. Calgary 🇨🇦 8. Geneva 🇨🇭 9. Toronto 🇨🇦 10. Osaka 🇯🇵 (tied) 10. Auckland 🇳🇿 (tied) 46. London 🇬🇧 57. Los Angeles 🇺🇸 61. Hong Kong 🇭🇰 94. Kuala Lumpur 🇲🇾… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 22, 2023

Another day, another slay! 🙌🏻 The renowned British news magazine @TheEconomist has chosen #Vienna as the world's most liveable city for the fourth time in a row! 💯 https://t.co/4OQ9GYdbG0 #ViennaNow pic.twitter.com/VBtsoglDVf — Vienna (@ViennaInfoB2B) June 22, 2023

