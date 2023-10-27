Wu Zunyou, China's chief epidemiologist, has reportedly died. According to a report in Bloomberg, China's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou, passed away at the age of 60. Wu Zunyou played a key role in zero-COVID cases in China. As per reports, Chinese epidemiologist Wu Zunyou died on Friday, October 27, due to pancreatic cancer. The Chinese researcher is chief epidemiologist at the CDC and also a professor of Epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). China's 'Zero COVID-19' Response 'Completely Right', Highly Effective, Says New Premier Li Qiang.

China's Chief Epidemiologist Dies

