New Delhi, February 9: The INDIA bloc parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla following a week of intensified friction in Parliament. The decision was finalized during a floor leaders' meeting on Monday, attended by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The move stems from allegations that the Speaker has denied the Opposition sufficient space to raise issues, specifically citing the decision to block Rahul Gandhi from referencing a former Army Chief’s memoir regarding national security. Tensions peaked last week when the Speaker suspended eight Opposition MPs for "unruly behavior" after they protested in the Well of the House. The Opposition argues that while their voices are being stifled, members of the Treasury benches are permitted to make controversial remarks. Speaker Birla has defended his stance, noting that over 19 hours of the Budget Session have been lost to disruptions and maintaining that the House must function through debate rather than sloganeering. 'This Is a Blot on Our Democracy': Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Alleging Denial of Right to Speak.

