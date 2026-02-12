A major stretch of roadway in Shanghai’s Minhang District collapsed into a massive sinkhole on Wednesday, February 11, following a technical failure at a nearby subway construction site. Dramatic security footage captured the moment the intersection at Qixin Road and Li’an Road buckled, swallowing a wide section of the tarmac within seconds. While the sinkhole caused significant structural damage to the immediate area and forced the evacuation of nearby residents, local authorities have confirmed that no fatalities or injuries were reported. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. China Mall Floor Collapse: Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole as Floor Collapses in Shopping Mall (Watch Video).

Caught on Camera: Huge Sinkhole Swallows Shanghai Street in Seconds

🚨 Security footage from #Shanghai shows a busy stretch of road suddenly collapsing, creating a huge sinkhole and swallowing parts of nearby structures within seconds The city is prone to subsidence due to soft soil, groundwater extraction and intense construction. Data from… pic.twitter.com/zNnhHtpL1N — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 12, 2026

Dramatic Video Shows Road Vanishing Into a Giant Crater at Shanghai Construction Site

🇨🇳 A massive sinkhole appeared on a Shanghai roadway during construction. Reports say it's a very recent urban incident, and not uncommon, given the city's geology and extensive subway tunneling.pic.twitter.com/kw1HnafBrr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 12, 2026

