The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 04, 2022 to February 17, 2022 in Beijing, China, marking the first Winter Games in the country. Beijing will become the first city to have hosted the Summer and Winter Olympics. So as the quadrennial showpiece kicks off, we take a look at some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the Beijing 2022 Games. Dazzling Scenes From Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports. Seven new medal events have been added to the Games, including men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob, mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, and snowboard cross, and the mixed relay in short track speed skating. Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Watch Arif Khan Carry Indian Flag.

How Many Countries Are In Winter Olympics?

A total of 84 countries will participate at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Haiti and Peru are new countries participating at the Winter Olympics in 2022. Meanwhile, Korea are the only nation to not take part in Beijing 2022 after attending the 2018 Games.

What Country is ROC in the Winter Olympics?

ROC, is the code name for Russia at the 2022 Winter Games. The country were banned from competing in international sporting events after being caught in a doping scandal. Beijing 2022 will be the last event that Russia will participate in as ROC as the suspension ends later in the year.

Who is the Most Searched Olympian at Beijing 2022?

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu is the most popular athlete heading into the Winter Games 2022 in Beijing. He is followed by American’s Nathan Chen, snowboarder Shaun White and figure skaters Shoma Uno and Eileen Gu.

What Are the Trending Olympic Sports At Winter Games 2022?

Figure Skating is the most searched sport at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. It is followed by Bob Sleigh, Ski Jumping, Skeleton and Short track speed skating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).