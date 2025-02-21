The oldest rivalry in cricket will return when the Australian national cricket team takes on the England national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. The high-profile, AUS vs ENG CT Match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 22. Both teams recently clashed in a five-match ODI series Down Under, where Australia prevailed 3-2 over England, in a series that was keenly contested. England Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Australia Announced: Jamie Smith Included, Jofra Archer Returns.

In One-Day Internationals (ODI), Australia enjoys massive success over England, winning 90 out of the 160 international matches both teams have clashed against, with three being no-result and two ending as ties. Australia maintains its advantage in ICC ODI events as well, winning nine and losing six out of the 15 AUS vs ENG matches. However, the statistics get reversed in the ICC Champions Trophy, where the Three Lions hold a marginal advantage over the Baggy Greens. Check the Australia vs England CT Match results below.

Date Venue Australia Score England Score Result 21, September 2004 Birmingham 259/9 262/4 England Won By Six Wickets 21, October 2006 Jaipur 170/4 160/10 Australia Won By Six Wickets 2, October 2009 Centurion 258/1 257/10 Australia Won By Nine Wickets 8, June 2013 Birmingham 221/9 269/6 England Won By 48 Runs 10, June 2017 Birmingham 277/9 240/4 England Won By 40 Runs

Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: England 269/6 (Centurion, 2009)

England 269/6 (Centurion, 2009) Lowest Score: England 160 All-Out (Jaipur, 2006)

England 160 All-Out (Jaipur, 2006) Most Runs: Shane Watson (181 runs in three innings)

Shane Watson (181 runs in three innings) Most Wickets: Shane Watson ( 6 wickets in matches)

One major worry for Australia is the loss of their pace bowling trio, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Johnson, who have their game-changers in ODIs, making the contest tilt in slight favour of England.

Meanwhile, England are coming off a poor showing in ODIs against India and will have to recalibrate themselves for Pakistan conditions and get back to winning ways.

