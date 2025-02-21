One of the most fierce and high-voltage matches in the cricketing world, the Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game is scheduled to be played on February 22, at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium. Both arch-rivals Australia national cricket team and the England national cricket team will be playing their first game of the ongoing tournament. This Ashes extension will be the fourth game of the eight-nation tournament and the second in Group B after the Afghanistan vs South Africa match. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 12 Umpires, Three Match Referees Named As Tournament Officials.

The Australia cricket team are entering the competition after a shocking loss against Sri Lanka, who couldn't qualify for the tournament. Australia lost both their matches, and are dealing with big losses like the ruling out of captain Pat Cummins.

The England cricket team were also whitewashed in their last bilateral by the Indian cricket team in India. Playing in similar conditions is expected to be challenging for the English players. Led by Jos Buttler, the side has a lot of fierce batters, and an epic clash with the top-notch Australian bowlers can be expected.

AUS vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Australia and England have faced each other in 160 One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, the Aussies have secured 90 wins and the Three Lions have won 65 games. Three matches ended in no result while two games were tied.

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Name Spencer Johnson Phil Salt Harry Brook Adam Zampa Glenn Maxwell Joe Root

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

With no Pat Cummins in the team, Spencer Johnson will need to take the major responsibilities for the Australian team with the new ball. He needs to target Phil Salt in the early overs, failing which Salt might prove lethal on any bowler as the game proceeds. Harry Brook needs to deal well with spin to control the baton in the middle overs, Adam Zampa will look to pick him up as the pitch fades, and staying quiet and striking in the correct deliveries will be a real test for Brook. The battle between Glenn Maxwell and Joe Root will be the one to look for most. Both are middle-order batters, one attacking, and one is an anchor, which approach prevails in the game will be the attraction.

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The Australia national cricket team vs England national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The much-awaited clash will be played on February 22 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Australia vs England match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The live streaming of the Australia vs England Group B match will be on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee. Australia Cricket Team Still Favourites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Despite Injuries and Recent Losses.

AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Matt Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer

