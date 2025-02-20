England national cricket team are all set to commence their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with the first match against arch-rivals Australia on February 22. Ahead of that, they named their playing XI for the match. Tom Banton, who featured in the third ODI against India was replaced by Jamie Smith who returned from injury. Jofra Archer has replaced Gus Atkinson as well. Black Cat Returns in Karachi! Feline Spotted Sitting on the Field at National Bank Stadium During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

England Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Australia Announced

We've named our XI for the first game against Australia 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 20, 2025

